NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Classic rock groups Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe along with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts are coming to Nissan Stadium on June 29, 2020.

The Stadium Tour had record-breaking sellouts across the country which has led to additional tour dates across the country. It is slated to be the biggest rock tour of the year.

Pre-sales for the new tour dates will begin in January on LiveNation.com. Other cities added to the list include San Antonio, Kansas City, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Cincinnati, and Cleveland, Ohio.

More information on ticket sales will be announced soon.

