NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Like many businesses and ministries in Williamson County, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the nonprofit ministry of Deer Run Camps & Retreats hard.
In mid-June, leadership made the difficult decision to cancel all day and overnight summer camps due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among the camp staff. Due to this, the revenue loss was significant enough to cut the staff by 50 percent.
Founder and CEO, David Gibson released the following statement:
Our hearts are broken over experiencing the unraveling of the diligence and effort that grew the Deer Run ministry over the last 24 years — leaving us without opportunities to impact thousands of kids and youth during summer camps nor the ability to come alongside the thousands of retreat guests who come to Deer Run each year from churches, schools, and community groups. We also were unable to pour into 75 college students who were not able to serve as camp counselors this summer.
At this time, the plan for the camps is to resume as usual providing week-long camps in the 2021 year.
In order to continue on through the Fall and Winter months, a GoFundMe has been set up to raise the money with a deadline date of October 15, 2020.
Additionally, Chick-fil-A at Berry Farms and Chick-fil-A South Franklin on Columbia Avenue is coming alongside Deer Run by providing a Spirit Week, September 7th to 20th. Mention Deer Run when you stop by for breakfast, lunch, or dinner during the entire week, and 20 percent of the order will go to the GoFundMe campaign.
Deer Run is open for families for Day Passes and Overnight Staycations as well as birthday parties, family reunions, work from here, remote school or homeschooling, and retreats for churches, schools, and nonprofits. Find out more about Deer Run by visiting their website or emailing them at Contact@DeerRun.camp.
