NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An outbreak of cases within the Deer Run Camps & Retreats in Nashville has them planning to open at least two weeks late.
Summer staff all arrived for training on May 17 and learned just several days later that a staff member found out their parents had tested positive for COVID-19.
Three camp staff members tested positive for COVID-19 and were quarantined immediately.
All camp staff was tested after this instance with a result of 32 summer staff and 3 year-round staff members all testing positive.
Deer Run has canceled the first two weeks of Day and Overnight Camps and the first session of Family Camp to allow the staff to have a full 14+ days to recover and be ready to provide an excellent camp experience when the leadership team determines viability.
Deer Run's COO released the following statement:
We were following CDC guidelines including daily temperature checks and daily health screenings. Additionally, we have rigorous cleaning and professional disinfectant protocols which are carefully followed with daily checklists and accountability.
Leadership are working on plans for additional safety measures to do everything possible to ensure this kind of outbreak does not happen again.
Families have been given options to transfer to another date this summer or next, to receive a refund, or to donate their registration funds as a tax-deductible gift to help sustain Deer Run, a nonprofit organization, through this time.
Deer Run provides day camps for ages 5 to 8th grade, overnight camps for grades 3 to 12, and family camps for all ages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.