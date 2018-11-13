Deer-related car crashes are on the upswing, it even prompted a warning for a Midstate police department.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says deer-related crashes can happen on any road, any time. Why is it particularly dangerous this time of year? It's the mating season for deer.
Mount Juliet Police tweeted a warning that they are seeing an uptick in deer versus car crashes, the tweet was accompanied with a photo of a deer, crossing in the path of an oncoming car.
This is why it's so dangerous for drivers during deer mating season. TWRA agent Barry Cross says it's like a blind chase, the buck is focused on the doe.
"And the doe is focused on just running, they are not paying attention to anything else, they may actually run out into the road, and hit a car on the side," said Cross.
It doesn't matter if it's a rural or urban road, the chances your going to see, or run into a deer, are higher than you might think. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, who track the numbers year to year, there were almost 7,000 deer related crashes last year in Tennessee, so far this year, there are almost 5,000 and the mating season is far from over.
We normally don't have much reaction time to avoid a deer, here is what you shouldn't do, if you suddenly find yourself in the path of a deer while driving, and it may be contrary, to what your normally would do.
"You don't want to swerve off the road, because of the deer, if it hits your vehicle, it hits your vehicle, don't run off the road into another vehicle, because you try to miss a deer," said Cross.
TWRA says deer are extremely active during the mating season, on a cold night. The best advice they can give drivers, 'slow down, especially at night.'
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.