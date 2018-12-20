The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency confirmed 10 deer in West Tennessee have tested positive with chronic wasting disease (CWD).
The agency said the deer from Fayette and Hardeman counties tested positive late last week. Also three more deer have tested preliminary positive this week from the same counties.
The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission held a special called meeting on Thursday to discuss and consider regulatory changes in those counties as a result of CWD being confirmed there.
The TWRA is encouraging hunters harvesting deer in those areas to submit their deer for testing.
The TWRA enacted its CWD Response Plan last week following the first preliminary positive detection of CWD. The response plan involves a coordinated effort between TWRA, Tennessee Department of Agriculture and other partners.
Although CWD has no known risk to the health of humans or livestock, it is a contagious and deadly neurological disorder that affects members of the deer family. It is transmitted through animal-to-animal contact, animal contact with a contaminated environment and with contaminated feed or water sources.
It is the most significant threat to the deer population nationwide, as it is 100 percent fatal to deer and elk.
Wildlife agencies across the country are working to inform the public about CWD, its deadly results and possible impacts to economies.
Currently 25 states and three Canadian provinces have documented CWD.
Last week Mississippi announced a preliminary CWD positive hunter-harvested deer in Marshall County, which became the closest to Tennessee and the fourth to test positive in Mississippi in 2018.
Other confirmed cases have previously been made in the border states of Arkansas, Missouri and Virginia.
