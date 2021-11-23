SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) – Students at Westside Elementary received a surprise Tuesday morning after a deer entered their classroom.
According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, a whitetail buck between the ages of 2.5 to 3.5 years old broke his way through an emergency exit in the school.
Officer Kaleb Stratton received a call about the deer and removed him from the building by guiding the buck to an exit.
