NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police and OEM recovered a decomposing body on the banks of Seven Mile Creek near the Harding Pike bridge on Tuesday afternoon.
The body was discovered by a fisherman and was pinned up against a tree and covered in brush. Officials think the man may have drowned during the flooding that occurred in South Nashville at the end of March.
The man was six feet tall and had a tattoo on his chest that said "Good Times" over the image of a mask smoking a cigarette. The body was too decomposed to determine race initially.
If you know who this might be, please call South Precinct Investigations at 615-862-7763.
