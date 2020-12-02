NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A security guard and former Metro Police Officer involved in a 2018 shooting death entered a plea of not guilty on Wednesday morning.

Nathan Glass was indicted for second-degree murder on November 25.

The arrest of Glass comes after police said he was working security outside The Pharmacy Burger and Beer Garden on Oct. 2, 2018, shot and killed De'Angelo Knox.

Knox was shot and killed outside The Pharmacy in East Nashville by Glass after an exchange of gunfire between people in a Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Impala at the intersection of West Eastland Avenue and McFerrin Avenue.

Knox's death in 2018 sparked an outcry by the NAACP and Knox's family, the former prosecutor chose not to prosecute the case at the time.

Glass was later hired by Metro Police. Last month, Glass was decommissioned, according to police.