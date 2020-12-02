NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A security guard and former Metro Police Officer involved in a 2018 shooting death entered a plea of not guilty on Wednesday morning.
Nathan Glass was indicted for second-degree murder on November 25.
A decommissioned Metro Police officer involved in the 2018 shooting death was indicted for second-degree murder on Thursday afternoon.
The arrest of Glass comes after police said he was working security outside The Pharmacy Burger and Beer Garden on Oct. 2, 2018, shot and killed De'Angelo Knox.
Knox was shot and killed outside The Pharmacy in East Nashville by Glass after an exchange of gunfire between people in a Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Impala at the intersection of West Eastland Avenue and McFerrin Avenue.
Police said multiple people in a Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Impala exchanged gunfire at the intersection of W. Eastland and McFerrin.
Knox's death in 2018 sparked an outcry by the NAACP and Knox's family, the former prosecutor chose not to prosecute the case at the time.
A Nashville family said they are still waiting for justice after security video shows a man running away from a shootout was shot and killed by a nearby security guard.
Glass was later hired by Metro Police. Last month, Glass was decommissioned, according to police.
The Metro Police officer involved in the 2018 shooting death of De’Angelo Knox has been decommissioned, police confirmed Tuesday to News4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.