NASHVILLE, T N (WSMV) - A decommissioned Metro Police officer involved in the 2018 shooting death of De’Angelo Knox was indicted for second-degree murder on Thursday afternoon.

Nathan Glass, who was working security outside The Pharmacy on Oct. 22, 2018, shot and killed Knox. Glass was later hired by Metro Police.

Earlier this month, Glass was decommissioned, according to police.

Knox was shot and killed outside The Pharmacy Burger in East Nashville by a security guard after an exchange of gunfire between people in a Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Impala at the intersection of West Eastland Avenue and McFerrin Avenue.

Surveillance video shows a man running away from the shootout was shot and killed by a nearby security guard.

The NAACP asked for a federal hate crime investigation into the homicide during a press conference on Oct. 20.

Assistant District Attorney Pam Anderson at the time cleared the security guard of wrongdoing saying it was self-defense. Anderson is no longer employed with the District Attorney's office, according to the D.A.'s office.

"Security guard Nathan Glass closed the door and returned to the inside of the restaurant," Sheryl Guinn with NAACP Nashville said at an October news conference calling for the federal investigation.