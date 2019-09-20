NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A Metro officer who was decommissioned earlier this month was arrested today on domestic assault charges.
Police say 32-year-old Gardiner Bradley, who has worked as an officer with Metro Nashville PD's North Precinct, and graduated from MNPD's academy in April of last year, is accused of refusing to leave the apartment of a woman after an argument.
The victim alleges Bradley got into the argument in the early hours of September 12. During the conflict, he is accused of knocking her cellphone out of her hand, and attempted to hold her smart watch underwater when she tried to call 911. He is also accused of damaging a glass table at her residence.
The victim did contact police that morning, and patrol officers called in Metro's domestic violence detectives to take her report.
Metro officials decommissioned Bradley that day, as the investigation moved forward. Later in the week the victim provided detectives with a detailed statement of the incident, and an arrest warrant was sought for Bradley.
He reportedly was out of town, and turned himself in for arrest today.
Bradley is charged with domestic assault (provocative contact), interference with a 911 call, and vandalism.
Metro PD's Office of Professional Accountability is also conducting an administrative investigation into Bradley.
