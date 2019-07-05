NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - We hear strong opinions on both sides about scooters; some say they help you get around downtown; provide “last mile” transportation and they're convenient.

We hear, too, of riders doing dangerous things, like darting into traffic. People are getting hurt. The city lacks safe places to ride. Parked scooters clutter sidewalks.

So we asked the four leading candidates for Nashville mayor: “Should electric scooters be banned from Nashville city streets?"

David Briley said yes.

"As you know I've asked council to rescind their failed experiment with scooters and there is legislation that the council will consider, and hopefully by the middle of July they will have acted to ban scooters in the city of Nashville," Briley said.

Carol Swain said yes.

"Under the current situation, we've already had one death, but we've already had numerous injuries, and I think that until the scooter owners can find a way to operate them safely, so that they are not a hazard to the public and the people riding them, then they should be banned," Swain said.

John Ray Clemmons said no.

"Do I love scooters? No. But for them to be a true last-mile option for which they are intended, we're going to have to build out the necessary infrastructure to make that possible," Clemmons said.

John Cooper said no.

"Scooters need to be effectively regulated. We've never really regulated them effectively and all these emergency room doctors are right. The current practice is not right and should not be allowed until it is effectively regulated,” Cooper said.