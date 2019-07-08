NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Have you ever had sticker shock at the check-out when you see how much the sales tax added to your bottom line?

In Nashville, we pay 9.25% sales tax.

Last year, Metro voters overwhelmingly said no to a plan to increase the sales tax to help pay for a billion-dollar mass transit system.

We asked the four leading candidates running for mayor in 2019: "Do you feel the Nashville sales tax should be raised?"

Carol Swain said no.

"There's no reason to raise the sales tax when we have plenty of revenue. We need a mayor that will order forensic audits and find out where the waste is and is strong enough to cut the waste," Swain said.

David Briley said no.

"I think we've seen a lot of growth in Nashville and we need to focus on taking the benefits of that and making sure that we are out addressing concerns that our neighbors have, that our neighborhoods have, about our city's prosperity but I don't think we need to raise the sales tax to do any of that,” Briley said.

John Ray Clemmons said no.

"We need to be looking for new efficiencies in government, looking for where we can collect revenue from large corporations and redirecting revenues being collected in our city before we ever get to the point where we increase the sales tax," Clemmons said.

John Cooper said no.

"Metro does have other sources of revenue though that it needs to go get. It needs to pull back some money from the tourist and development space, which does collect sales taxes downtown and we need to reclaim some of that money for the general public,” Cooper said.