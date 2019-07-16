NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Sample ballots are arriving in the mail all over the city for Nashville's mayoral election in August. There are a couple of amendments on that ballot that have legal terms we always see on ballots, but they might be difficult to decipher.
Both of the amendments on the sample ballot are asking if you are for or against ratification.
What does that mean?
Ratification: You want to make it valid, you agree with what the amendment says.
If you want the amendment to pass - you vote FOR ratification. If you don't agree with what the amendment says, you vote against ratification.
You can read the two amendments on the August ballot we have attached to this article.
