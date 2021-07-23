DECHERD, TN (WSMV) - The city attorney of Decherd told News4 that the police chief has officially submitted his resignation following a series of recent allegations against him.
The city attorney confirmed that he will assist the city with the transition and continue to help the assistant chief until August 3rd.
This announcement comes the morning after the meeting planned to discuss Peterson's future with the department was canceled.
A special meeting that would discuss a Midstate police chief's future with the city gets canceled abruptly.
Peterson gave his side of the story to News 4 on Thursday. It comes on the heels of a now-former officer getting charged in a road rage case that happened in Murfreesboro while he was off duty.
An off-duty Decherd police officer was arrested in a case of road rage in Murfreesboro on Sunday night after he allegedly pointed his gun at a driver, according to court documents.
