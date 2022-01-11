NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man was identified and arrested after burglarizing a Dunkin' Donuts two times within the morning of December 29, 2021 before opening.
Hendersonville Police say 33-year-old Reagan M. Durocher of Goodlettsville had broken into the business at 206 Indian Lake Blvd. through the drive-thru window.
While inside, Durocher was seen on surveillance camera taking two registers from the business and exiting out of the back of the store as employees made their way in the front.
Durocher was seen leaving the business in a vehicle that was stolen previously on December 23 from Tyson Foods in Goodlettsville.
On January 11, investigators identified and located Durocher. He was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary, one count of theft over $1,000, and one count of vandalism under $1,000.
Durocher is due in court at the beginning of March.
