BELL BUCKLE, TN (WSMV) - Bedford County authorities are searching for the owners of a dog found dead on Pinkston Road.
The Bedford County Animal Control said in a Facebook post that a deceased female pit bull mix that appeared to have been drug and had a gun shot wound had been found on Pinkston Road.
Animal Control and the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call.
The deputy on the scene said there was a rope around the dog's neck, but it didn't appear that it had been dragged.
Animal Control is trying to find the owner of the dog.
Contact them at 931-685-1130 if you know who owned the dog.
