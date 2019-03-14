To our southwest, cleanup efforts are slowly underway in Decatur County.
Right now, there's still a lot of homes with water surrounding them. Neighbors know there's a long way to go on this road to recovery.
Donna Wadford owns the Fisherdale Marina, and has spent the last few weeks getting her business and livelihood back up and running.
“It's been tough, we had about eight inches in here, and it's not so much the water - it's the mud that follows,” Wadford said. “It's not just the cleanup, it's the repairs. Because, you've got to cut your wall, get out the old insulation, spray the antifungal and get it back to business, we don't have time to wait.”
Wadford says they will always remember this flood and its impact.
“In 2019 we suffered through this. We got signs and t-shirts made saying "we survived it" because we survived it together."
Decatur County Sheriff Keith Byrd says many neighbors are still dealing with flooding, slowing down their recovery efforts.
“Some of them, they can't get to them yet except by boat, and there's a few places that still have water in them. It's going to be a long time before people get things cleaned up.”
FEMA hasn't declared made a disaster declaration in Decatur County. Byrd says they're keeping an eye out for looters, but haven't made any arrests yet. He wants to stress if you see something, say something.
