DECATUR COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – After a call to the Department of Children Services, the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged Joseph Clenny.
Clenny is charged with one count of Rape of a Child.
Keith Byrd, Sheriff of Decatur County says he recognizes a recent spike in child abuse and child sex cases since the onset of COVID-19.
“We have always taken these cases seriously, but with the recent spike in the number of cases, we have taken additional steps to increase resources dedicated to these cases to include specialized training for our investigators so that these cases can be investigated swiftly and thoroughly. Our priority is to rescue these children and successfully prosecute the abusers.”
If you suspect someone might be a victim, please call the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office or the Child Abuse Hotline.
