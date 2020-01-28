DECATUR COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A manhunt in Decatur County for a wanted fugitive that went on for over two days is now over.
According to Tennessee River Valley News, the Decatur County Sheriff's Office was looking for 45-year-old Johnny Lynn Cruse who fled from the Tennessee Highway Patrol in a car and was on foot likely around Conrad Ridge Road, where he went to a home asking for money.
He was most recently seen in the city of Parsons riding in a white Ford Fiesta before being captured Tuesday afternoon.
