NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With the colder months still just out ahead of us here in Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky, it's time that we start tackling some cold weather myths. The first myth we're going to tackle today, 'you lose the most body heat through your head.'
This is a common myth. The head is only around 10% of your body's entire surface area. So we're only going to lose around 10% of our body heat through our head. If we are bundled up on a cold winter's day and forgot our winter hat, we are going to lose more body heat through our exposed head because it's the only part of our body that actually is exposed to that cold air.
Another myth surrounds fingers or toes and rubbing them together to keep them warm. This one not true. You want to wiggle them or tuck them inside clothing next to warm skin. That's going to help the blood flow through your extremities and that's going to warm you up. Rubbing them together does not help that blood flow.
Believe it or not, there's not a whole lot of truth behind a cup of coffee or a nice sip of whiskey keeping you warm in the winter. This one has some issues with it because caffeine and alcohol can constrict the blood vessels and constrict blood flow. It can actually speed up heat loss. A safer bet would be to try a nice warm cup of water or maybe a nice warm non-caffeinated beverage.
