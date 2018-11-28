NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Debris fell from a bridge after a crash along Interstate 40 in downtown Nashville.
The crash happened in the westbound lanes around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday near the exit for Demonbreun Street.
The debris reportedly fell and damaged several cars in the area.
According to TDOT, all of the lanes have reopened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.