Debris burning prohibited in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Nashville Fire Department is telling all residents that there is no debris burning in Davidson County.
After several limbs fell from Sunday’s storm, residents are being reminded burning debris is prohibited in the county. People are only allowed to burn debris if they have obtained a permit from the Health Department and the Fire Department.
If anyone is seen burning debris, they are advised to call 911. Firefighters will extinguish the open fire and will give a verbal warning to the homeowners.
However, city public works crews are actively picking up leaves, brush, trash or debris that are left at the curb or street side for collection. The debris must be broken into three piles:
- White goods and metals (appliances, etc.)
- Construction and demolition debris (lumber, windows, etc.)
- Vegetation (brush, limbs and all other yard waste)
"If the debris is not separated, it will not be collected," Metro Public Works said in a statement on Tuesday.
There are brush and leaf pickup locations throughout the county. To see their locations, click here.
Residents were told to not put items into public alleys. Household trash are advised to be put out with regular weekly curbside garbage pick-up.
