NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center (DJRC) will be hosting a hiring event this upcoming Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The center's goal is to fill more than 80 open positions, including correctional officer and administrative support roles.
Conditional job offers will be given on-site, while new correctional officers will receive a 5,000 sign-on bonus. Full-time state employees with the center will also receive health, life, vision, and dental insurance.
Other benefits for full-time state employees include 11 paid holidays, paid time off, and membership into the employee discount program.
The event will be held at the center's address on 3881 Stewarts Lane.
DJRC is a primary women's prison located in Nashville. The center offers multiple educational, vocational programs, psychological, and treatment programs to help offenders rehabilitate.
To register for the event, text the word “JOB” to 629-395-4305. Lunch will also be provided for those who attend.
