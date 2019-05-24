The controversial school voucher bill is now law. Gov. Bill Lee signed it on Friday, but it will only apply to the state's largest school systems.

One of them is Metro Nashville Public Schools.

"I would like to think we won't notice, but I'm afraid we will," Jayne Riand, a teacher said.

Riand said she's disappointed with Lee's decision to sign the bill.

It's known as the Education Savings Account Program. It's only for Metro Nashville and Shelby County schools starting in 2021.

Families who sign up could get a debit card worth up to $7,300 of tax dollars each year and use it for private schools.

"We already have to struggle to get things we need in our classroom and there's not enough money to start with so with even more money gone, what's that going to do? We're not going to able to meet the needs that we're already struggling to meet," Riand said.

Others said the new law is a win for families.

"We think the education savings account will give thousands of kids access to a school that better meets their needs," Shaka Mitchell with the Tennessee Federation for Children said.

The Tennessee Federation for Children is a supporter of school choice.

"The zoned public schools are simply not working for the vast majority of kids," Mitchell said.

Riand argues more funding for public schools would help.

"Why do we have to make due?," Riand said.

There is a cap to the new law. 15,000 students over five years can be part of the program.

Families have to show proof they can qualify for assistance by submitting something like a federal income tax return.