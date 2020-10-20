After the first presidential debate, Jason Stahl, the Director of Forensics at Belmont, had an apology for his students.
After all, he required that they watch and write a paper about it.
“I walked in and said I am so sorry that I made you watch that,” Stahl said.
Stahl and students on his debate team all said that the first debate was a prime example of how not to debate.
“(The interruptions) are what everyone was talking about. No one was talking about the politics, no one was talking about the issues, everyone was talking about how bombastic the debate was,” Stahl said.
To avoid what was widely described as a debate train wreck, the Presidential Debate Commission announced Monday that the candidates would be muted during the first two minutes of each of the six topics.
“A lot still has to be determined whether or not the muting will have that much of an impact,” Stahl said.
The rules, as they stand now, mean after the first two minutes, there will be no more muting.
News4 asked debate student Tyler Redmon if either of the candidates will be able to debate without interrupting each other.
“I’m sure that they can, I’m sure that anyone would. I don’t know if they think it’s in their best interest not to interrupt each other,” Redmon said.
The members of the Belmont Debate Team feel if the campaigns’ end goal is to create more moments, that get replayed on TV, then it might not take long for candidates to return to civil discourse.
“I think it’s beneficial that we’ll have at least two minutes of civil conversation. But I think it’s going to erupt afterwards,” Stahl said.
