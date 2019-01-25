An online campaign seeks to meet the bond of a teen charged with the murder of a 74-year-old man. The teen's family said she's innocent and needs to continue her education while she awaits trial. The page had raised more than $11,000 by Friday afternoon. The victim's family wants the campaign taken down.
In November 2017, Ruxin Wang went outside to get the trash on Claiborne Street. The 74-year-old was shot to death. Police charged Myeisha Brown in the murder. She was 16 at the time of her arrest.
"As a victim, a lot of times we feel like we're voiceless," said Yun Wang, Ruxin Wang's son. "When does it stop? I hope nobody has to experience our family's pain."
Wang said what's making that pain worse is the online campaign on Funded Justice. On the page, family members describe Brown as a young girl seeking to be a good role model. They say she loves to write and wants to become a psychologist after attending Fisk University.
"They said she's caring, never met a stranger," said Wang. "She's charged with killing my dad, cold blooded, right outside our own home."
Brown's mother, Shawnta Brown, did not want to be interviewed, but she told News4 she's sorry for Wang's loss. She said her daughter did not kill Ruxin Wang.
Shawnta Brown said in part, "She has been given a guilty plea by people and no evidence has been presented."
She went on to ask no one speak against her child. Brown said other juveniles gave false statements which led to her daughter's arrest.
Wang said the online campaign is misleading.
"They didn't mention a single sentence about why she'd been charged, what the bond money's for," said Wang. "We think people donating money for her cause should be fully aware of what's going on."
In terms of the murder charge, Wang said he trusts the legal system.
Representative for the District Attorney's office Steve Hayslip said Myeisha Brown has a discussion date in court on January 31, followed by a motion hearing regarding the bond on February 1. Hayslip said Brown's bond was originally set at $200,000 but was reduced to $100,000.
