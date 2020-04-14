BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - The death toll from a tornado outbreak that ravaged the South has risen to at least 34.
Emergency managers in Mississippi confirmed a 12th death in the state on Tuesday. That increases the total across six states where people died on Sunday and Monday.
National Weather Service forecasters say they've found evidence that at least 27 twisters struck the region. The strongest was an EF-4 tornado that devastated southeastern Mississippi with winds as fast as 170 mph.
Hundreds of homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed, and heavy rains caused flooding in some areas. Damage was reported up the East Coast as storms left the South.
