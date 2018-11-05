David Lee Miller is one of the inmates on death row who wants the firing squad. He is set to be executed on Thursday, December 6.
In the lawsuit, the Plaintiffs state that the Procedure for Military Executions "provides a feasible and readily implemented alternative method of execution that significant reduces the substantial risk of unnecessary pain and suffering and suffering..."
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.