NASHVILLE (WSMV/AP) - Tennessee death row inmate Stephen West has chosen his manner of execution as electrocution, according to TDOC.
TDOC says offenders whose crimes were committed before January 1999 have the option of electrocution or lethal injection as their method of execution.
West was moved to death watch on Tuesday ahead of Thursday's scheduled execution.
According to TDOC, death watch is the three-day period before an execution where strict guidelines are implemented to maintain the security and control of the offender and to maintain safe and orderly operations of the prison.
West has been placed in a cell directly adjacent to the execution chamber where he will be under 24-hour observation by correctional officers.
West was found guilty of the 1986 kidnapping and stabbing deaths of 51-year-old Wanda Romines and her 15-year-old daughter, Sheila Romines, and of raping the teen. He was 23 at the time.
West is scheduled to receive lethal injection on Thursday.
Just after 4:00PM Tuesday, Governor Bill Lee's office released the following statement regarding the execution:
“After thorough consideration of Stephen West’s request for clemency and a review of the case, the State of Tennessee’s sentence will stand, and I will not be intervening.”
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
