NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- A Tennessee inmate has become the fifth person executed in the state's electric chair in a span of 16 months.
The state Department of Correction says Nicholas Sutton was pronounced dead Thursday night at a maximum security prison in Nashville. Sutton was sentenced to death in 1986 for killing a fellow inmate.
The 58-year-old had already been serving time for murdering his grandmother and two others when he was 18. Sutton chose the electric chair over the state's preferred lethal injection method.
He didn't indicate why he made that choice, but other condemned inmates have said they thought it would be quicker and less painful.
