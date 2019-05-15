NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Death row inmate Donnie Johnson has opted to forgo selection of a last meal, the Tennessee Department of Correction said on Wednesday.

Governor won't intervene in planned execution Death row inmate Don Johnson was moved today to death watch, a three day period of 24-hour observance prior to execution.

Johnson will be offered the same menu that is served to the rest of the prisoners at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution.

Kelley J. Henry, his appointed federal public defender, said Johnson did not make a request for a special last meal.

"The decision was inspired by his friend, Philip Workman. Mr. Workman, who was also a Seventh-day Adventist, requested a vegetarian pizza to be delivered to a homeless person in lieu of his last meal. His request was not honored. However, benefactors across the country delivered pizzas to homeless shelters in response," said Henry.

"Mr. Johnson realizes that his $20 allotment will not feed many homeless people. His request is that those who have supported him provide a meal to a homeless person."

Pressure from religious leaders mounts in death row case The U.S. Supreme Court won't consider an appeal that could have delayed an upcoming Tennessee execution.

Johnson is scheduled to be executed on Thursday barring any last-minute stay of executions being issued.

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to consider the case earlier this week and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said on Tuesday he would not stop the execution.