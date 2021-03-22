NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A death row inmate prisoned at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution died Monday morning of natural causes, according to the Tennessee Department of Correction.
Derek Quintero, 59, was pronounced dead in his cell at 3:31 a.m. Monday morning.
The exact cause of death is pending official determination by the medical examiner.
Quintero was sentenced to death in 1991 for first Degree Murder in Stewart County.
