NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Death row inmate Charles Wright was reported dead by natural causes months before his scheduled execution.
Wright was convicted in 1984 for the murders of Gerald Mitchell and Douglas Alexander, and had been scheduled to be put to death October 10 of this year.
Federal public defender Kelley Henry issued a statement about Wright's death.
"Mr. Wright passed away at 11:59 AM after a lengthy battle with cancer. Mr. Wright has a large and loving family who visited him faithfully since his incarceration in 1985. They are heartbroken at his loss. He also formed deep friendships with prison volunteers who visited him over the years.
"He has been my client since 2000. Mr. Wright was funny, caring, and loyal. He had many friends in Unit 2 who cared for him when he first became ill. Don Johnson was among them.
"We are grateful to the medical staff and RMSI for their professional and considerate care of Mr. Wright. He has struggled a great deal these past six months. He fought mightily to beat his illness. He desperately wanted to one day touch the grass and eat his sister’s cooking. He will be missed."
Following Tennessee Department of Corrections policies, an autopsy will be performed.
