ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found on the side of the road on Old Hickory Blvd. in Antioch.
Metro Communications confirms that a body was found in the area, but it is unclear at this time what the cause of death is. Details surrounding the investigation are unclear.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
