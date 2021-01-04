NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A death investigation is underway in Hermitage after a fiery crash on Monday.
Metro officials tell us around 9:40 a.m., a Ford F250 hauling a flatbed trailer left the roadway on Old Hickory and Granswood Boulevard near The Hermitage and struck a pole.
They say the truck continued a short distance and then struck a tree.
According to Nashville Fire, witnesses saw someone inside the vehicle when it caught fire. One person was found dead by first responders.
Old Hickory Boulevard is shut down in the area as investigators work the scene.
Officials are advising drivers to use an alternate route, as traffic will likely be affected.
