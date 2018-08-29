NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police have responded to investigate a death in East Nashville.
The body was found in the 700 block of South 5th Street near Shelby Avenue on Wednesday morning.
Someone called police after finding the body in the area.
Officers at the scene they do not suspect any foul play was involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.