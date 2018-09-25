COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a car in Cookeville.
A Putnam County deputy was searching for someone in connection with an unrelated case when he discovered the man's body in the parking lot of the Walmart on Jefferson Avenue.
The deputy said the vehicle matched the description of the car belonging to a person who was reported missing on Monday.
Authorities have not released the man's name because they are still working to notify his relatives.
The man's body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Nashville for an autopsy.
Both the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and the Cookeville Police Department are investigating the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.