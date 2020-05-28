Americare residents and staff test positive for COVID-19

 Courtesy: Americare Senior Living

SPRINGFIELD, TENN. (WSMV) - A fourth resident has been reported dead due to COVID-19 in the Springfield Heights Assisted Living facility with a total of fourteen patients being cared for at the moment.

Of the fourteen patients, two of them have been symptom free for the last fourteen days and are no longer considered infectious.

Two of the patients remain in the hospital at this time for further care.

Among the staff, one more patient has tested positive and is asymptomatic, and one employee that previously tested positive has been symptom free for fourteen days and is considered recovered. At this time, a total of two employees are positive for COVID-19.

