Metro Police said the death of a construction worker at Centennial Medical Center appears to be accidental.
Police said Daniel Jones, 26, of Murfreesboro, was assisting a welder in a newly constructed elevator shaft on the 10th floor when he was fatally struck by the elevator's pulley/counterweight system.
The accident occurred at 10:55 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Nashville Fire Department.
Jones partner, who was welding at the time, told police he heard a noise, raised his face shield and saw that Jones had been hurt.
Jones worked for Nashville Machine Elevators.
A rep for the TN Dept. of Labor and Workforce Development said Nashville Machine has not had any inspections or violations in the last five years. Among the company's work is machine contracting and elevator installation.
Tennessee OSHA has sent someone to look at what led to the death. A department elevator inspector is checking to see if equipment malfunctioned.
