According to PEOPLE, Chris Daughtry is postponing upcoming tour dates due to the sudden death of his daughter, Hannah.

Chris Daughtry's wife broke her silence about her daughter's death.

Deanna's daughter, Hannah Marie Price, was found dead in a Tennessee home on Nov. 12. She posted on Instagram and urged everyone to stop spreading rumors about her cause of death.

"I lost my child and I’m having to now also deal with rumors and assumptions about her. The people who loved her are in pain and we are mourning they are not talking to the press, they are not spreading rumors and they sure as h--- are not making this about themselves."

Right now, Hannah's death is under investigation, and more details haven't been released yet.

After Hannah's death, Daughtry canceled his currently scheduled shows for those upcoming weeks.

 

