Deals and freebies on National Taco Day!
Thursday, October 4 is National Taco Day and we are Working 4 You with the latest and greatest deals you can get all across town today!
Got a craving to eat as many tacos as you can for as low as $1 a taco? Head down to Fuzzy's Taco Shop in Murfreesboro, they're offering $1 tacos all day.
Tell your friends and family. Or tell no one, and keep it a secret. It’s kinda your choice. #NationalTacoDay pic.twitter.com/6iMLnoxy6o— Fuzzy's Taco Shop (@fuzzystacoshop) October 4, 2018
Meanwhile, all area Moe's Southwest Grill locations have given out a "Buy 2 Tacos Get 1 Free" coupon to those customers who have the app. The catch? You must have had the Moe's app on your phone by midnight October 3rd in order to get the deal. So in this case, the early bird gets the tacos.
Did you know Thursday is National Taco Day!? We're sending a "buy 2 tacos get 1 free" coupon to everyone using our mobile app. The catch? You have to download our app by midnight Oct 3. Do it now & visit any Moe's in Middle TN Thursday to get your tacos! https://t.co/gjW13QCXFX pic.twitter.com/xdNDMYbE32— Moes Nashville (@MoesNashville) October 2, 2018
Over at Rosepepper Cantina in East Nashville, you can get $3 tacos all day long.
Meanwhile, all area Chuy's locations are not only offering $1 crispy beef tacos added to any order, but if you dress as a taco, you can get a FREE entree of your choice Thursday only! They're offering other great deals too, click here for more.
Scoreboard Bar is offering 20% off Tacos and $2 Margaritas!
#Nashville! 20% Tacos and $2 Margaritas for National Taco Day TOMORROW! RT to tell your friends! pic.twitter.com/9am7f3tlPa— Scoreboard Bar (@ScoreboardNash) October 3, 2018
And after you've had your fill of tacos, tacos, and more tacos... how about dessert? Coldstone Creamery locations are offering "Waffle Tacos" for National Taco Day today only, customizable with your favorite ice cream and toppings!
So no matter where you go to get your tacos, rejoice and enjoy on National Taco Day!
Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.