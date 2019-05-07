(WSMV) - Teachers are being honored all across the country on Teacher Appreciation Day during Teacher Appreciation Week and businesses all over are participating.
Teachers are eligible to receive discounts at participating restaurants and stores. Make sure to call and check with the restaurant or store before going to make sure they're honoring the deals.
Here's some of the deals you'll find for teachers:
- Arby's - Free sandwich with school ID at participating locations
- Applebee's - $1 margaritas everyday in May
- Barnes & Noble - 20% discount on qualifying purchases with free discount program
- Books-A-Million - 20% discount on all items in-store and free shipping online with free discount program.
- Buffalo Wild Wings - 20% off dine-in purchase from May 6-10.
- Cheddar's - Free appetizer with adult entree purchase May 6-10, no coupon needed.
- Chick-Fil-A - Check with store for possible deals.
- Chipotle - Buy one get one free burritos, bowls, salads, tacos from 3 p.m. to close with valid school ID. Dine-in only.
- Cici's Pizza - Free adult buffet with valid school ID and coupon.
- Crayola - From now until May 13, 15% off online with promo code THANKYOU. Exclusions apply.
- Dairy Queen - $2 off any mobile app purchase up to $10 May 6-12
- Jersey Mike's Subs - Free chips and drink with any order May 9-12.
- Sonic Drive-In - Tuesday, May 7 through the end of the month, get a free Route 44drink or slush with purchase by ordering on Sonic app using coupon code TEACHERS.
This is a continuously updating list. We'll add more when they become available.
