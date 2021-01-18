NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It’s that time of year when the holidays have come to an end, leaving just the winter chill while we wait for spring.
If you feel your mood changing with the seasons, health experts say you may be suffering a type of depression known as Seasonal Affective Disorder.
“Some people just kind of get through their day like it’s not such a big deal, some people notice it’s much more significantly impairing and it really makes it hard for them to function at work or at home or at school,” said Stuart Anfang, vice chair of psychiatry at Baystate Health.
Shorter days can trigger changes in the way our bodies respond to light.
“I often liken it to a little bit like hibernation, you know, the way that an animal might hibernate,” Anfang said. “So people tend to sort of hunker down, they lose energy, they might eat more, they might crave carbohydrates, things like that.”
Studies show 10 to 15 percent of the population struggles with some level of Seasonal Affective Disorder.
“With COVID, it wouldn't surprise me if that number was elevated,” Anfang said.
There are ways you can feel better. Health experts recommend exercising outside in natural light.
You can also buy an artificial, FDA approved light called a light box. Researchers say sitting in front of a light box for 30 minutes every day can help restore the normal rhythms in your body.
“If you are feeling like you’re down and it’s impairing your functioning, you can’t work or study, you’re not doing well at home, by all means, speak with your primary care provider because no one needs to suffer in silence and help is available,” Anfang said.
