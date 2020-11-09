NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The pandemic has taken a toll on our mental health, with doctors seeing more cases of what they’re calling ‘low-grade depression.'
This could be magnified now that we’re adjusting to daylight saving time.
“It’s come about because with COVID-19 we have so much change. So much unpredictability. So much uncertainty," said Jane Pernotto-Ehrman. "The target is always moving as to what we know and what we don’t know and how things change and it’s unnerving.”
Pernotto-Ehrman, a behavioral health specialist at the Cleveland Clinic, says the pandemic, now coupled with the lack of sunshine during winter months, may lead to people feeling more depressed.
But there are ways to improve your mood.
For example, getting the sleep your body requires, keeping a daily routine and breathing some fresh air outside.
She says silent meditation can also be helpful, even if it’s just five minutes a day.
And bright natural light, first thing in the morning, can be energizing.
In addition, she recommends acknowledging and expressing your feelings, then releasing them.
“Refocus to the good in your life. We woke up today. You feel good? You have clothes on? You have food in the fridge? You have clean water coming out of the tap? You’re doing better than a lot of people in our communities and in the world,” she said.
If your depression doesn’t seem to be getting better on its own, she recommends seeking a specialist so they can offer more assistance.
