MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - One eastbound lane of Interstate 24 remains closed as crews work to clear the scene of a deadly gas tanker truck fire.
The truck ran off the road and into the woods, catching fire and killing the driver, near the exit for Almaville Road just after 8:20 a.m. Thursday.
The right lane remains blocked. According to the TDOT map, the scene is not expected to be cleared until 2 p.m. Westbound lanes were briefly closed but have reopened.
The driver was the only one inside the vehicle. Authorities have not released the driver's name at this time.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
Deadly truck fire killing one man on I-24 east right past exit 70. I’ll have the details for you on @WSMV at noon and throughout the rest of the day. pic.twitter.com/vz41R3eHit— Lindsey Nance (@Linds_NanceWSMV) December 6, 2018
I-24 is shut down at this time due to an 18 wheeler Tanker fire, possibly carrying food products. One fatality is confirmed at this time. traffic is being rerouted, please avoid this area. #TractorTrailerCRashFire pic.twitter.com/iKm7evUeqb— Rutherford County Fire Rescue (@RCFireRescue) December 6, 2018
I 24 EB is still closed while the investigation is still ongoing. pic.twitter.com/1AYDQae5A4— THPNashville (@THPNashville) December 6, 2018
