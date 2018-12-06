MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - One eastbound lane of Interstate 24 remains closed as crews work to clear the scene of a deadly gas tanker truck fire.

The truck ran off the road and into the woods, catching fire and killing the driver, near the exit for Almaville Road just after 8:20 a.m. Thursday.

The right lane remains blocked. According to the TDOT map, the scene is not expected to be cleared until 2 p.m. Westbound lanes were briefly closed but have reopened.

The driver was the only one inside the vehicle. Authorities have not released the driver's name at this time.

Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Kara is an Emmy Award-winning digital producer. She is a Cincinnati native and an alumna of the University of South Carolina. She previously worked at WRDW-TV in Augusta, Ga., before moving to Nashville five years ago to work at WSMV-TV.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.