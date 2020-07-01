NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - A deadly shooting investigation is underway at a South Nashville home early Wednesday morning.
Police on scene say the homeowner came home and found an intruder in the home and shot the intruder.@WSMV
Metro Police tell us the homeowner returned home to find an intruder inside the residence. The homeowner then reportedly shot the intruder.
Police responded to the call for a shooting just after 5:30 a.m. at the residence on Radnor Street south of Thompson Lane in South Nashville.
Police have not yet identified who was killed in the shooting.
