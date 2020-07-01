NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - A deadly shooting investigation is underway at a South Nashville home early Wednesday morning.

Metro Police tell us the homeowner returned home to find an intruder inside the residence. The homeowner then reportedly shot the intruder. 

Police responded to the call for a shooting just after 5:30 a.m. at the residence on Radnor Street south of Thompson Lane in South Nashville. 

Police have not yet identified who was killed in the shooting.  

