NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police Hermitage Precinct investigators are looking into the shooting death of a man by his brother on the 400 block of Cedarcliff Road.
According to Metro Police, 21-year-old Ulises Macias was reportedly handling his semi-automatic pistol when it discharged and struck his brother 26-year-old Eric Macias in the chest.
Eric Macias was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
Charges have not been filed at this time, and investigators said the shooting appears to be an accident.
