(WSMV) - Michael Mosley, the man accused of stabbing and killing two men outside of a Midtown bar back in December, has been indicted by a grand jury Tuesday.
Mosley is charged with two counts of first degree murder/premeditated, one count of attempted first degree murder/premeditated, and one count of assault.
On December 21, 2019, 22-year-old Clayton Beathard and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni III were stabbed and killed outside of The Dogwood Bar.
Another victim, 21-year-old Alvin Bethurum, suffered injuries to his eye and arm.
The dispute reportedly started over an unwanted advancement made by a man toward a woman in the bar.
After a four-day manhunt, Mosley was found and arrested in a home on Petway Road in Cheatham County on Christmas day.
TBI added Mosley to TBI's Most Wanted List on Christmas Eve.
