NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reports two separate boating incidents that ended with fatalities.
The two incidents occurred on Watts Bar lake and Old Hickory Lake.
On Saturday, September 5, just before 6 p.m., TWRA Officers were dispatched near Blue Springs Marina in Watts Bar Lake.
55-year-old Don Campbell of Ooltewah was pronounced dead at the scene after a 23-foot Chaparral cuddy cabin boat ran aground.
Another passenger is in stable condition at UT Medical Center ICU and a child was treated and released from UT Medical Center to family members.
On Old Hickory Lake, 23-year-old Madison Renee Shipley fell from a pontoon boat while in the Drakes Creek section of the lake around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Shipley had just moved to Nashville from Winona Lake, Indiana. Her body was recovered around 9 p.m. Sunday night.
TWRA Officers responded to a third fatal incident on the Hatchie River, but it was reported to be a medical related death.
TWRA boating officers made four boating under the influence (BUI) arrests. Officers investigated other incidents which involved five serious injuries and six which had property damage.
The Labor Day incidents bring the number of state boating fatalities to 24 in 2020. There have been 54 incidents resulting in 70 injuries and 76 involving property damage.
