MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - First responders were at the scene of a deadly crash in Mt. Juliet Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews responded to the 400 block of Guill Road for a possible DUI wreck.
Officials tell us one person was found dead at the scene. Only one vehicle was reportedly involved in the crash.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
